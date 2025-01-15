Gateley Legal strengthens planning team

Gateley Legal has appointed Kayleigh Chapman as senior associate in its Reading office, expanding its South East planning team. Chapman joins from Shoosmiths, where she advised local authorities and residential development clients. Prior to this, she spent eight years at Blandy & Blandy, handling issues like community infrastructure levy, enforcement, and section 106 matters. Noted as a leading associate for environment and planning in the 2024 Legal 500 rankings, Chapman expressed enthusiasm about joining the firm’s expanding team. Keith Lancaster, legal director, welcomed her experience, recognising the growing demand for complex development advice across the South East.

Photo - (L-R) Keith Lancaster and Kayleigh Chapman.