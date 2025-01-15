This website uses cookies

This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience. By using our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy

Sign Up for our Free Newsletter
Solictors Journal logoSolictors Journal logo

Gateley Legal strengthens planning team

Appointments
Share:
Gateley Legal strengthens planning team

By

Gateley Legal appoints Kayleigh Chapman as senior associate to strengthen its planning team in Reading

Gateley Legal has appointed Kayleigh Chapman as senior associate in its Reading office, expanding its South East planning team. Chapman joins from Shoosmiths, where she advised local authorities and residential development clients. Prior to this, she spent eight years at Blandy & Blandy, handling issues like community infrastructure levy, enforcement, and section 106 matters. Noted as a leading associate for environment and planning in the 2024 Legal 500 rankings, Chapman expressed enthusiasm about joining the firm’s expanding team. Keith Lancaster, legal director, welcomed her experience, recognising the growing demand for complex development advice across the South East.

Photo - (L-R) Keith Lancaster and Kayleigh Chapman.