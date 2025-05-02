Gateley Legal is set to make significant strides in its London residential development sector with the appointment of Jo Cope as legal director. Cope comes with an impressive background, having held positions at prestigious firms such as Birketts, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, and Mayer Brown. With more than 20 years of experience in residential development, she has been involved in various projects, including mixed-use developments and town centre regeneration. Her expertise also covers a range of legal matters such as framework agreements, conditional acquisitions, building leases, private rented sector (PRS), and registered provider disposals.

In her new role, Cope will collaborate closely with partners Ryan Ferguson and Shaz Sharif, along with solicitor Stephen Redmond, who recently moved from Birmingham. Together, the expanded team, now consisting of 12 members, will be able to further assist housebuilders, developers, and land promoters in delivering various residential developments. These include immediate and strategic land projects, large-scale regeneration, urban redevelopments, and PRS/Build-to-Rent schemes throughout London and the South.

Coping expressed her enthusiasm about joining the firm, stating “I’m really excited to be coming back to the city and joining Gateley Legal’s residential development team which has a sterling reputation within the industry. I’m looking forward to working alongside Ryan, Shaz and the wider teams on some big-ticket schemes to generate much-needed housing.”

Andy Wilson, partner and national head of Gateley Legal’s residential development team, praised her addition, saying “Jo is a brilliant addition to our London-based team. She brings a wealth of development expertise which will really strengthen the breadth and depth of its offering as it continues to expand and increase its reach across the South.”

Notably, Gateley Legal represents 18 of the top 20 housebuilders in the UK, either on a regional or national level, handling approximately £2.5 billion in residential plot sales each year. The firm is distinguished for having a dedicated housebuilder team, uniquely positioning it to suit the needs of residential developers and ensure comprehensive legal support across the sector.