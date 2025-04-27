Gateley Legal’s residential development team has achieved a significant milestone with reappointments to legal panels for Bellway Homes, McCarthy Stone, and Taylor Wimpey. The firm has a longstanding history with these companies; it has advised Taylor Wimpey for over 30 years and recently celebrated its 20-year partnership with Bellway Homes. Due to its strong relationships and the valued services it provides, Gateley Legal has been reappointed to the streamlined panels that encompass all regions for these prominent housebuilders. The team will offer support on a myriad of property-related matters, including construction, disputes, commercial, regulatory and compliance issues.

Additionally, after five years of committed service, McCarthy Stone has also chosen to continue its collaboration with Gateley Legal across all regions. This partnership covers various areas including land acquisition, planning, plot sales, construction, litigation, and fire safety work, reflecting the firm's versatility in the legal landscape.

Gateley Legal represents the legal arm of the professional services group, Gateley. Its specialist team focusing on residential and mixed tenure developments is the largest in the UK, operating from multiple locations such as Birmingham, Guildford, Leeds, London, Manchester, Newcastle upon Tyne, Nottingham, and Reading. In conjunction with core legal advice, Gateley Legal provides additional support through its expertise in property and construction consultancies. This extensive service offering includes utility diversions and new connections, surveying matters, project management, and capital allowances.

Callum Nuttall (pictured), partner and national head of the residential development team, expressed his satisfaction with the reappointments, stating, “We are delighted to be continuing our long-term relationships with Bellway Homes, McCarthy Stone and Taylor Wimpey. These reappointments are a result of the hard work of our brilliant people, a series of strong lateral partner hires and our unrivalled multi-disciplinary offering which sees us providing both legal and consultancy services under one roof to meet the needs of both clients and the market.” This sentiment not only underscores the dedication of Gateley Legal’s team but also highlights the importance of collaborative efforts in achieving success within the competitive property development sector.