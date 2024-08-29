Gateley Legal boosts its restructuring advisory team with lateral hire

Alexander joins the London office from BDB Pitmans where he was a partner in the restructuring and insolvency unit for four and a half years.

With over 22 years of restructuring and insolvency experience in the City, as well as across the South of England, Alexander advises lenders, borrowers, insolvency practitioners, and other stakeholders of distressed businesses on all areas of corporate recovery and restructuring. This includes advising on both cross-border and domestic transaction and contentious insolvency matters, exit strategies, restructurings, enforcement options, administrations, receiverships, liquidations, and company voluntary arrangements (CVAs). He also has client-side experience from the completion of two banking secondments at Barclays and The Royal Bank of Scotland, including time spent in Spain.

Gateley Legal’s restructuring advisory team is one of the largest in the country, with bases in all regions, including London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Nottingham, Reading, and Guildford. The team offers a full range of restructuring services to clients across banking, investment, private equity, sureties, and insolvency practice.

Alexander’s appointment comes at an exciting time for the London office. In July 2024, Gateley Legal’s London office welcomed three new partners: Marcus Wright in real estate, Shaz Sharif in specialist residential development, and Bernhard Gilbey in corporate tax. These new appointments, in addition to Alexander, takes the total number of partners in London to 30 across all areas of Gateley’s legal practice.

Andrew Buchanan, partner and head of restructuring advisory at Gateley Legal said: “Alexander is a great asset to our restructuring advisory team, bringing valuable City experience to our London office. The quality and breadth of his knowledge provides an opportunity to develop our nationally recognised restructuring advisory services further to support our existing client portfolio and support further growth.”

Alexander Wood added: “I am delighted to be joining Gateley’s restructuring team as partner. I look forward to leveraging my expertise in conducting complex restructuring and insolvency assignments to support Gateley’s wide client base including companies and their boards, banks, private equity houses, sureties and asset financers.”