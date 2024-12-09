Gateley legal boosts corporate team

Gateley Legal has announced the appointment of Mo Shabbir as a senior associate in its Reading Corporate team. Mo joins from Moorcrofts LLP, where he advanced over eight years from solicitor to associate, amassing expertise in mergers and acquisitions, SEIS/EIS investments, corporate restructuring, and governance.

Strengthening Expertise

Mo's appointment underscores Gateley’s commitment to expanding its corporate capabilities in the Thames Valley region. With a proven history of advising clients on complex corporate matters, Mo is set to enhance the firm’s ability to deliver bespoke solutions to businesses navigating the evolving corporate landscape.

Nicola Bennett, corporate partner at Gateley Legal, welcomed the addition:

“Mo is well-respected within the local corporate community and brings excellent client relationships to our team. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our corporate offering in Reading.”

Building on a Strong Foundation

Gateley’s Reading office, home to over 40 professionals, has built a reputation for delivering tailored legal services to the Thames Valley business community. The firm’s deep local knowledge and strong industry connections have made it a trusted adviser for businesses in the region.

Mo expressed his enthusiasm about joining Gateley:

“Gateley Legal has a strong presence in the Thames Valley and is known for producing high-calibre work. I look forward to contributing to the team’s success and supporting our clients in achieving their goals.”

With Mo Shabbir’s appointment, Gateley Legal reinforces its position as a leading provider of corporate legal services in Reading and beyond.