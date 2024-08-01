Gateley Legal bolsters team with new partners

Gateley Legal has strengthened its property and corporate offerings by appointing four new partners. The latest additions include Marcus Wright, Shaz Sharif, and Bernhard Gilbey in London, with Dan Kendall joining the Manchester office.

These appointments come on the heels of Gateley Legal's announcement in May of nine newly promoted partners. The firm now boasts 162 partners, with an additional five expected to join in the coming months across corporate, real estate, and restructuring sectors.

Marcus Wright joins the real estate team in London, bringing 25 years of experience from Clifford Chance’s transactional real estate group. Wright’s expertise includes advising investors, developers, landlords, and tenants on complex commercial property transactions and major development projects.

Shaz Sharif and Dan Kendall, both from DAC Beachcroft, join the specialist residential development team. Sharif, based in London, has extensive experience with high-value, large-scale residential, mixed-use, and regeneration schemes. Kendall, based in Manchester, specialises in strategic land and joint venture acquisitions, including projects with Homes England.

Bernhard Gilbey enhances the corporate tax team in London. With over 25 years of experience, Gilbey has advised on a wide range of domestic and international corporate tax matters. His background includes a role as global head of Tax Strategy & Benefits at Squire Patton Boggs and founding Ligdol Consulting, which advises SMEs in the healthcare sector.

Gateley CEO Rod Waldie commented, “I am delighted to announce four important strategic hires. We are always looking to grow our expertise, whether through internal promotions or external hires. These latest appointments bring a wealth of knowledge that will further strengthen the services we offer to our commercial property, housebuilder, and corporate clients.”

Picture: (L to R) Marcus Wright Bernhard Gilbey Dan Kendall and Shahnaz Sharif