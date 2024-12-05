Gateley Legal appoints real estate litigation partner

Gateley Legal has enhanced its specialist real estate dispute resolution team in London with the appointment of Martin Thomas as a partner. Thomas brings 35 years of experience in real estate disputes, joining from Gowling WLG where he previously led the real estate disputes team. Before that, he was a partner at Herbert Smith (now Herbert Smith Freehills), heading the real estate disputes team.

Thomas is a solicitor, advocate, and qualified mediator, with expertise spanning commercial landlord and tenant matters, development issues, contract disputes, negligence, finance and insolvency, as well as housebuilder and cladding disputes. He has also built a strong specialism in telecoms, particularly in litigation related to the Electronic Communications Code, appearing in the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court. His work includes negotiating and renewing telecoms agreements, as well as addressing litigation surrounding site access and the termination of outdated sites.

At Gateley Legal, Thomas will work alongside property and construction professionals within the wider Gateley Group to provide comprehensive solutions for clients, including collaboration with Gateley Hamer, which focuses on telecoms infrastructure.

Commenting on his appointment, Thomas said, “I’m excited to join Gateley Legal at such a pivotal time. I look forward to collaborating with both legal colleagues and consultancy professionals to provide innovative, forward-thinking solutions for clients.”

Dawn Reynolds, Partner and National Head of Real Estate Dispute Resolution at Gateley Legal, expressed enthusiasm about Thomas's arrival, stating, “Martin’s litigation experience and expertise significantly enhance our real estate dispute resolution service. His appointment also strengthens our telecoms offering, combining legal and surveying services to deliver a full-service solution to our housebuilder, institutional investor, and large property company clients.”

Gateley Legal’s real estate dispute resolution team, with offices in Birmingham, Manchester, and London, continues to provide expert services across a wide range of property-related disputes, including acting for property owners, corporate occupiers, developers, investors, and management companies.

Photo - (L to R) Dawn Reynolds and Martin Thomas