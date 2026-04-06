Gateley Legal has taken significant steps to enhance its national construction offering by welcoming Caroline Pope and Bob Maynard as senior consultants. Pope, who joins from Addleshaw Goddard, brings an impressive 41 years of expertise in navigating complex disputes across engineering, construction, energy, and infrastructure projects. Her experience extends beyond UK borders, including substantial advisory roles in the Middle East. In her new position, Pope aims to drive both national and international growth, focusing on developing a London-based team, while also bolstering the firm's alternative dispute resolution capabilities. She is recognized as a Centre for Effective Dispute Resolution (CEDR) accredited mediator.

Following Pope's appointment, Bob Maynard also transitions from Addleshaw Goddard to Gateley Legal. With over 35 years in the field, Maynard specializes in construction dispute resolution and forensic investigations, along with significant involvement in international arbitration. His extensive experience positioning him well to support both UK-based colleagues and those in the Dubai office.

Together, Pope and Maynard will collaborate with Gateley Legal's international arbitration specialists and technical construction consultancy experts. Emlyn Hudson, partner and national head of construction at Gateley Legal, expressed enthusiasm for the new duo saying, “It’s brilliant to have Caroline and Bob onboard with us. Having worked closely together in the industry for a number of years, they have built an impressive reputation as a formidable duo. Both of them bring key strategic expertise which will strengthen the breadth and depth of our UK and international offering, as well as enhancing our services for contractors which includes advocating the benefits of early alternative dispute resolution methods.”

Gateley Legal’s construction team comprises 59 legal professionals, including 15 partners, with offices spread across Belfast, Birmingham, Guildford, Leeds, London, Manchester, Nottingham, and Dubai. The team serves a diverse clientele, including major housebuilders, local authorities, universities, developers, and landowners, while also offering advisory services for national and regional contractors, subcontractors, and professional consultants.