Gateley Legal has successfully advised LDC, which is part of Lloyds Banking Group, on its newly formed partnership with Frankham Group, a leading property and construction consultancy based in Sidcup, Kent. Established in 1982 by Steve Frankham MBE, Frankham has grown from a building surveying practice into one of the UK's premier multidisciplinary consultancies for the built environment. With approximately 250 employees, the company provides a comprehensive range of services including fire and building compliance, surveying and project management, engineering, and design. It services over 700 private and public sector clients across various sectors including housing, infrastructure, and commercial projects.

The strategic investment by LDC is expected to catalyse Frankham's 2030 growth strategy by facilitating further geographical expansion. LDC has a proven track record of backing various businesses that serve the built environment, having previously supported firms such as HSL, IDSL, Stonbury, BCIS, and ARC Building Solutions.

The team at Gateley Legal that worked on this transaction was led by Beth Mather, partner and national head of corporate, alongside corporate partners William Bowler and Matt Hussey, senior associate Jamie Gillespie, associate Hannah Hogarth, and solicitor Nick Holder. Additionally, tax guidance was provided by Bernhard Gilbey, partner and head of tax, and solicitor John Gumery, while legal director Helen Webster added employment support.

Beth Mather expressed her satisfaction with the partnership, stating “We’re pleased to have supported LDC on its partnership with Frankham, a business with an impressive track record and strong platform for continued growth. It was a pleasure to work with Tom and the wider LDC team on this transaction, and we look forward to seeing the business build on this momentum.”

Tom Jervis, Investment Manager at LDC, echoed this sentiment by saying “Frankham’s consistent growth reflects the strength of its service and delivery quality, the ambition of its team and the trust its clients place in it as a partner. It has an excellent reputation, a strong culture, and its broad range of services means it’s well-positioned to meet rising demand for construction consultancy services as clients seek help in delivering new projects and meeting increasing regulation.”