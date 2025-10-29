Ulrich Payne has joined Gateley Legal as a partner in its cross-border disputes team, enhancing the firm's capabilities in high-value international litigation and arbitration. Previously part of Appleby, Ulrich has had significant roles at Kobre & Kim, Ogier, and Kirkland & Ellis, where he served a diverse clientele, including investment banks, hedge funds, and multinational corporations. His expertise lies particularly in matters involving high-net-worth individuals and complex corporate finance issues across multiple jurisdictions.

Expressing his enthusiasm for joining the firm, Ulrich Payne stated “After a period of investment and growth in the team, it is an incredibly exciting time to be joining Gateley. In recent years, Gateley has carved out a reputation as a market-leader in international arbitration and offers the perfect environment in which to continue this growth. The cross-border disputes team is exceptionally skilled and respected and I’m looking forward to working closely with them as we continue to build the practice.”

Richard Healey, head of Gateley’s Business Services Platform and London office head, echoed this sentiment, saying “Ulrich’s appointment is another exciting milestone for Gateley and the cross-border disputes team as we continue to enhance the services that we offer to clients by increasing the quality and depth of our disputes team. Ulrich has vast experience in an array of global high-value matters and his skillset complements the rest of the team whilst taking us into new strategic spaces. We are particularly keen to build on his experience of acting for ultra-high-net-worth individuals and family offices. He will play an integral role as this ambitious team continues to grow and we are pleased to welcome him to Gateley.”

In light of recent years, Gateley Legal’s cross-border disputes team has been on the rise, having made several senior appointments, including Michael Lightfoot and Kieran John McCarthy as co-heads of international arbitration, alongside Perenami Momodu, a consultant based in Nigeria with a focus on international arbitration