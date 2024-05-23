Gateley announces 2024 promotions with nine new partners

The new partners include Rory Lynch, a commercial dispute resolution lawyer based in London, and Alex Thompson, specialising in complex international recovery work. They are joined by Alison Davidson-Cox, a banking lawyer in Birmingham; Aneesh Prasad, a restructuring advisory lawyer in Manchester; Charlie Jakeman, a construction lawyer in Nottingham; Hayley Hayes, also in construction, based in Leeds; Andrew Annette, in the residential development team in Guildford; and Laura Phelps-Naqvi and Fiona Yorke, from Kiddy & Partners and t-three, respectively, specialising in organisational change and human capital consultancy.

These partner promotions are in addition to six legal director, 18 senior associate, and 23 associate promotions at Gateley Legal, alongside promotions within its patent and trademark practice at Adamson Jones, and its specialist property and construction consultancy businesses, Gateley Smithers Purslow, Gateley Vinden, and Gateley Hamer.

In addition to the promotions, Gateley has announced several appointments: Steve Fraser as chairman, Andrew Bussey as managing director for Gateley Smithers Purslow, and Gayle Taylor as managing director of Gateley Vinden.

Rod Waldie (pictured), CEO of Gateley, commented, “These promotions and appointments are a testament to the exceptional depth of talent and dedication that we have across our entire business. Each and every one has not only delivered outstanding results that have exceeded our clients’ expectations but has also contributed to the dynamic growth of our diverse teams and regional offices. We very much look forward to supporting them as they continue to play a vital role in driving our business forward and developing their professional careers with us.”