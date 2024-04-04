Gareth Farrelly reappointed to sport resolutions panel: upholding fairness in sports disputes

Sport Resolutions, a UK-based independent dispute resolution service for sports operating globally, benefits from Farrelly's expertise in arbitration, mediation, tribunal, and investigation services.

As a former Republic of Ireland international and seasoned professional footballer for clubs like Everton, Bolton Wanderers, and Aston Villa, Farrelly brings a unique perspective to sports law. Following his retirement from football, he transitioned into a legal career, specialising in commercial litigation and sports law as a senior associate at Manchester-headquartered Glaisyers ETL.

Expressing his gratitude for the reappointment, Farrelly emphasises the critical role of Sport Resolutions in ensuring fairness amid disputes within the sports industry. He underscores the importance of equitable resolution in maintaining the integrity and spirit of sportsmanship.

Glaisyers ETL, known for its Legal 500-listed commercial litigation practice, boasts a robust portfolio of sports sector clients, including major football clubs and overseas investors seeking corporate advice on UK sports club acquisitions. The firm also provides comprehensive legal counsel to individual players and athletes on contractual, intellectual property, and tax regulation matters.

Since joining Glaisyers ETL's commercial litigation practice in 2023, Farrelly has played a pivotal role in enhancing the firm's sports law offerings. The firm's affiliation with the ETL GLOBAL network further strengthens its position, providing clients access to a comprehensive range of professional services tailored to the sports and entertainment sectors.

Farrelly's reappointment underscores Glaisyers ETL's commitment to delivering top-notch legal services and upholding fairness and integrity within the sports industry. As the firm continues to expand its presence and expertise, Farrelly's contributions remain integral to its success in navigating complex sports disputes and serving the diverse needs of its clientele.