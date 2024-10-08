Gamlins law expands private client services in Vale of Clwyd

A leading law firm in North Wales, Gamlins Law, has expanded its private client services for residents of the Vale of Clwyd. The firm has appointed solicitor Gwenllian Gwynedd as Head of Private Client for the area, supported by paralegals Glesni Jones and Shauna Bland.

The team operates across Gamlins Law’s offices in Ruthin, Denbigh, and Mold, and offers services such as Wills, Lasting Powers of Attorney, Probate, and Estate Administration. Both Gwenllian and Glesni are fluent Welsh speakers and can provide legal services in either Welsh or English, ensuring accessibility for all.

Gwenllian, originally from Mold, expressed her commitment to the local community: “I’m passionate about ensuring that people in the Vale have easy access to legal services, whether in their homes, hospital, or through virtual appointments.” She also emphasised the firm’s support for career progression, highlighting the ambitions of her paralegal colleagues.

Managing Director Ron Davison praised Gwenllian’s appointment, noting it reflects Gamlins Law’s strong career development opportunities. Gamlins Law employs over 80 staff across its six North Wales offices, offering a wide range of legal services, including commercial, residential property, family law, and more.