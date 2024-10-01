Gamlins law duo conquer Kilimanjaro

Two directors from Gamlins Law, North Wales' leading law firm, have triumphantly completed their fundraising climb of Mount Kilimanjaro.

Climb Details and Achievements

The pair was part of a 23-member group that conquered the 5,895 meters (19,340 feet) ascent. So far, they have raised over £3,500 for two charities: Prostate Cancer UK and LawCare, which focuses on mental health within the legal profession.

Reflecting on the experience, Dafydd shared, “We knew the expedition would be tough, but it was even harder than we thought. We saw plenty of people in other groups who did not make it to the peak.” The journey began in a rainforest, leading to a challenging ascent that included scrambling over rocks and reaching Lava Tower, a notable volcanic rock formation.

The Final Ascent

On the final day, Ron and Dafydd set off for the summit at midnight, navigating through darkness until sunrise around 6 AM. They reached Stella Point, one of three summits, before continuing to the final ascent at Uhuru Peak. Both expressed immense pride in their achievement despite the harsh conditions, including altitude sickness and dust.

“The rewards were enormous,” Ron noted, describing the stunning views of glaciers and snow at the summit. “Knowing we were raising money for two such fantastic causes definitely helped to keep us going.”

Future Adventures

Dafydd has already caught the expedition bug, stating, “I’m already planning to go on other expeditions in different parts of the world. The Atlas Mountains in North Africa are definitely on my target list.”

After their successful ascent, Ron and Dafydd faced the arduous journey back down the mountain, which included a grueling 18-hour trek with minimal breaks. As a reward, they enjoyed a day’s safari before returning home.

Support for Mental Health

Rose Donnelly, Engagement and Development Manager at LawCare, expressed gratitude for Ron and Dafydd’s support, emphasising the importance of mental health in the legal sector. “Their amazing climb highlights not only their dedication and strength but also their recognition of the importance of good mental health. By raising funds for LawCare, they’re contributing to our helpline, which provides vital emotional support to those facing mental health challenges in the legal sector.”

About Gamlins Law

Gamlins Law employs over 80 people across six offices in North Wales, including its head office in Rhyl, and branches in Ruthin, Mold, Abergele, Holywell, and Denbigh.

Support Ron and Dafydd’s fundraising efforts by donating here: JustGiving. Their commitment to both physical challenge and charity is truly inspiring.