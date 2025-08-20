Long-term supply and technology agreements can be cornerstones of strategic partnerships. For clients, they bring stability, certainty of supply and an opportunity to innovate.

For practitioners, however, they present a different challenge – their very length and complexity can create significant risks that, if not anticipated and considered by clients, can give rise to costly disputes or commercial deadlock.

As regulatory frameworks shift, technology evolves rapidly and commercial priorities inevitably change, practitioners must ensure their clients’ contracts remain sustainable and resilient. A failure to anticipate change can leave businesses shackled to agreements that no longer support their objectives.

Identifying commercial risks early

Risk management begins before the ink is dry. Advisers should recommend that clients conduct thorough due diligence on potential suppliers at the outset and proposals must be examined critically.

Vague scopes often lead to misaligned expectations, while unclear or unbalanced pricing models or the absence of controls over future price increases can undermine the commercial value of the contract.

As seen in KSY Juice Blends UK Ltd v Citrosuco GmbH [2025], even when pricing terms are left open for future agreement, courts may imply a term requiring a reasonable or market-based price – highlighting the need for clear, enforceable pricing mechanisms.

Overreliance on third party products or services should be scrutinised, as should clauses that allow the supplier to assign or subcontract without restriction. It is also worth considering how the supplier’s financial stability and operational resilience might affect performance over the long term. A contract that looks workable today may falter if the counterparty cannot adapt to market or technological pressures.

Early engagement with finance, procurement and technical teams can give legal advisers a fuller picture of these risks and ensure the contract reflects commercial reality. Addressing these risks early avoids storing up disputes for the future.

Aligning the contract with commercial objectives

A long-term agreement will only succeed if it reflects the business’ true goals – something that requires clear communication between client and adviser. Legal teams need to know what the business wants to achieve so they can check for hidden restrictions.

Lawyers must ensure that exclusivity provisions, geographical limits, usage rights, volume commitments and the supplier’s ability to change or remove products or services do not stifle the client’s future strategy.

In practice, this often requires mapping the contract against the organisation’s wider growth strategy. For example, if expansion into new territories is on the horizon, the contract must not limit that ambition.

Similarly, if innovation is a priority, the agreement should avoid tying the business to legacy technology that cannot evolve. This exercise may seem time-consuming at the outset but can embed the trusted advisor relationship and prevent years of frustration for the client further down the line.

Building in flexibility

No business environment remains static over the lifetime of a multi-year contract. Changing objectives, market conditions and regulatory shifts are all but inevitable. Contracts should therefore be structured to accommodate change.

Practitioners should recommend framework agreements, phased scopes of work and well-defined change control processes, all of which can provide the flexibility needed to adapt. Periodic review mechanisms are equally valuable, ensuring both parties revisit obligations and adjust course where necessary.

Flexibility is not just about protecting the customer. Suppliers also benefit when contracts include processes for evolving scope in a structured way. This creates room for innovation, investment and continuous improvement – rather than leaving them to absorb the cost of unanticipated changes.

A balanced approach to flexibility can strengthen the long-term commercial relationship and encourage collaboration rather than conflict.

Managing performance proactively

Key performance indicators (KPIs) and service levels (SLAs) are the backbone of many supply contracts, but they only work if they are unambiguous and properly monitored and enforced.

Transparency is essential: the contract should provide for clear reporting obligations, audit rights and defined consequences if obligations are not met.

Clauses that permit increased monitoring when performance dips – along with commitments to continuous improvement – can help keep suppliers accountable and maintain high standards over the long term.

Drax Energy Solutions Ltd v Wipro Ltd [2023] EWHC 1342 (TCC) demonstrates that limitation of liability clauses must be drafted clearly to avoid disputes over scope and enforceability. Legal teams should anticipate how performance metrics interact with liability protections.

Relationship management and dispute avoidance

Successful long-term agreements require active governance. The contract should set expectations around regular reporting, review meetings and structured escalation procedures.

Many businesses adopt a tiered dispute resolution process, starting with informal negotiation, moving to mediation if necessary, and reserving arbitration or litigation as a last resort.

Legal professionals embedding these mechanisms in the contract means clients can catch issues early and resolve them in a commercial and timely fashion – rather than allowing them to escalate into disputes.

Protecting data and intellectual property

Few issues are more sensitive in supply and technology agreements than the ownership and use of data and intellectual property. The contract must clearly define who owns any IP generated during the relationship, what rights each party has to use the other’s data and IP and which rights will survive termination.

Data protection compliance is a further layer of complexity, requiring careful thought about migration obligations, exclusivity, confidentiality protections and adherence to legal requirements. This is particularly significant where bespoke solutions are being developed or where regulatory regimes impose strict obligations on data handling.

Allocating financial risk

Financial exposures should be explained carefully to the client and, ideally, shared fairly between the parties to reflect the commercial reality of the deal. Too often, assumptions about indemnities, liability caps or insurance obligations are made by clients without reference to the actual contract terms. This can create gaps in protection or unexpected liabilities.

EE Ltd v Virgin Mobile Telecoms Ltd [2025] EWCA Civ 70 highlights the consequences of ambiguous exclusion clauses. Poorly drafted terms can produce unintended outcomes and constrain commercial options.

Each of these provisions should be tailored to the transaction at hand – ensuring that risk is allocated to the party best placed to manage it. Drafting must be watertight and client expectations carefully managed.

Preparing for the unexpected

The past few years have shown how disruptive unforeseen events can be. The pandemic and high-profile cybersecurity incidents highlighted the importance of resilience. Practitioners should embed robust contractual obligations from the outset. Contracts should address force majeure, disaster recovery and business continuity obligations, as well as cyber and data security.

The ability to source from alternative suppliers where necessary can provide an additional safeguard. Lawyers should ensure their clients’ own internal resilience plans align with the protections set out in the contract.

Planning for exit from the start

It is easy for clients to focus on the beginning of a relationship and overlook its end. Yet exit planning is crucial in long-term contracts. Provisions should cover early termination rights, supplier transition assistance, return of assets and data, and the treatment of employees where relevant.

Clarity on which rights survive termination is also vital. Taking a proactive approach to exit planning ensures a smooth transition and avoids the risk of business disruption or supplier “lock-in”.

Governing law and dispute resolution

Finally, careful consideration should be given to governing law and jurisdiction. The chosen framework has real implications for how disputes are resolved and how contractual provisions are interpreted.

Recent developments demonstrate how important it is to keep this under review. Contracts signed even a few years ago may not reflect the current procedural advantages available to clients.

For example, the Arbitration Act 2025 introduces a default rule that the law of the seat of the arbitration will govern the arbitration agreement, unless the parties expressly agree otherwise. This replaces the previous position under English law, where the arbitration agreement was generally governed by the law of the underlying contract, unless explicitly stated otherwise.

This recent change could lead to different governing laws applying to the arbitration agreement and the contract itself, which may not be what the parties intended. If arbitration forms part of the chosen dispute resolution mechanism, this must be considered with the client and express provisions added to the contract where necessary to confirm the preferred position.

Legal advisers should discuss options with their clients to ensure the selected approach supports their client’s objectives.

Looking ahead, long-term supply and technology contracts can underpin strategy, innovation and growth. For practitioners, proactive contractual risk management is not simply about drafting watertight clauses – it is about anticipating the life cycle of an agreement and ensuring the contract adapts with the client’s business.