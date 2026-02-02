In a break from January's gloom, law firm Furley Page hosted a film premiere at the Gulbenkian Arts Centre in Canterbury. This event was the culmination of their 300th anniversary celebrations, featuring a screening of the short film “Furley Page: 300 Years and Counting” and a generous donation of £30,000 from the Furley Page Foundation to Pilgrims Hospices, their charity of the year. This longstanding law firm, established in 1725 in Canterbury, is among the oldest in the world.

Throughout the year, Furley Page engaged in various activities including fundraising and sponsoring community events across the region. Their staff took part in several local races, including the Canterbury 10-mile and the Whitstable 10K. A team participated in the annual Dragon Boat Challenge, while two determined lawyers conquered the National Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for the hospice. The summer brought the 'Furley Fest' at Macknade in Faversham, which further contributed to their charitable efforts.

Furley Page's anniversary celebrations also included opportunities for staff to volunteer at Demelza children's hospice, Age UK, and in Pilgrims Hospices' charity shop. They participated in a beach clean near their Whitstable office and enjoyed social events at Eastwell Manor and the East Kent Ploughing Match in 2025. The firm was actively involved in local initiatives, proudly sponsoring Pride Canterbury and match days for Kent Cricket Club. They also supported arts initiatives, sponsoring the University of Kent’s Lunchtime Concerts and partaking in the Canterbury Festival.

Managing Partner Jeremy Licence expressed pride in the year's accomplishments, stating, “This has been an extraordinary year for Furley Page. We are so pleased to have shared our celebrations across the community and I’m very proud of our fundraising efforts for Pilgrims Hospices, an extremely worthy cause.” He described the final event as a fitting conclusion to a significant year and an optimistic look ahead for the firm's future.

Aaron Spencer, Partner and Head of Private Client, who chairs the Furley Page Foundation’s Board of Trustees, added, “To mark the firm’s 300th anniversary, the Trustees of the Foundation chose to support the fantastic work being done by Pilgrims Hospices, the largest local hospice charity. The charity relies on donations to fund its exceptional care to local people. I was delighted to hand over a cheque for £30,000, a staggering amount that will hopefully make a big difference.”

Pilgrims Hospices, serving the community for over 40 years, provides essential end-of-life care and support to patients and their families. Leila Ilkhan, Corporate and Trusts Partnerships Manager at Pilgrims Hospices, said, “It was fantastic to be chosen as Furley Page’s charity of the year on their special anniversary, and we enjoyed being part of their celebrations. To receive such a significant donation is amazing and we’d like to thank all the team at Furley Page for their commitment to supporting local hospice care in East Kent”