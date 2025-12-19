The UK government has announced a significant funding increase for police forces across England and Wales, aimed at bolstering public safety. A total of up to £798 million extra will be allocated in the next financial year, raising overall funding to £19.5 billion, which equates to a 4.3 per cent cash boost and a 2 per cent real terms increase. The majority of this funding is targeted at local forces, with £746 million dedicated to addressing community-specific issues like knife crime, antisocial behaviour, and shoplifting.

Crime and Policing Minister Sarah Jones expressed the importance of this initiative, stating, “We are providing police forces with a significant increase in funding that will allow them to step up their efforts in tackling the crimes that are blighting our communities, including knife crime and antisocial behaviour.” She also mentioned the need for further reform, adding, “But we know that funding alone will not deliver our ambitions. Police leaders have been crying out for reform, and our upcoming white paper will deliver this to free up officer time and get bobbies back on our streets.”

In addition to local support, funding for Counter Terrorism Policing will rise by at least £52 million, bringing its total to over £1.2 billion, to enhance resources against potential threats. A more detailed allocation of grants will be disclosed following the government's police reform white paper set for release early next year. This white paper aims to modernise policing through technology and innovative structures necessary for combating crime effectively.

Notably, this funding surge follows a significant decrease in knife crime, with homicides dropping almost 20 per cent in the year leading to June 2025. Overall knife crime incidents fell by 5 per cent for the first time in four years. Complementary to this funding boost, the government has initiated a winter crackdown on crime and antisocial behaviour, building upon its previously successful Safer Streets campaign, which saw over 16,000 arrests and fines mainly targeting shoplifting and antisocial behaviour across nearly 650 town centres.