Funding boost for immigration solicitors

Immigration and asylum solicitors will continue to benefit from reduced costs for gaining or renewing their accreditation after the Law Society of England and Wales extended its funding agreement with the Ministry of Justice (MoJ). Originally introduced last year, the scheme now runs until 31 December 2025.

Under the extended agreement, the MoJ will fund exam and application fees not only for senior caseworkers but also for casework assistants and trainee casework assistants. The expanded scope aims to alleviate financial pressures across all levels of the sector.

“Immigration and asylum solicitors play a vital role in ensuring access to justice but there is a severe lack of capacity in the sector,” said Law Society president Richard Atkinson. He highlighted the challenging environment for immigration firms and welcomed the support as a way to ease some of the financial strain.

“This funding contribution will save members hundreds of pounds and some firms thousands of pounds,” Atkinson said, pointing out the initiative’s alignment with the Law Society’s commitment to supporting immigration solicitors and promoting talent retention within the field.

The funding follows last year’s legal aid fee increases, further demonstrating efforts to address the financial difficulties faced by firms and practitioners in the immigration and asylum sector.