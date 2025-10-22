Forrester Sylvester Mackett Solicitors (FSM) has officially opened its newly relocated Frome office in the Westway Shopping Centre. This event took place on Wednesday 8th October and was attended by Cllr Anita Collier, the Mayor of Frome. FSM has been part of the Frome community for over five years but had outgrown its previous office. The new location, ideally situated in the heart of the high street, has been designed to enhance the overall experience for clients and colleagues alike. With a focus on contemporary functionality intertwined with FSM's deep-rooted local connections, the office reflects the firm's modern and people-focused ethos.

Jane Healey, an Equity Partner at FSM, commented “Our new Frome office is about more than a space – it represents FSM’s commitment to clients, colleagues and the community.” She elaborated on the new environment, saying “It provides a welcoming, accessible environment where people can meet our team, talk to us face to face and build a real relationship with their lawyer, which is incredibly important, even in this digital age!”

The new office space is designed not only for consultations but also to accommodate informative sessions, workshops, and local initiatives, underscoring FSM's commitment to being accessible and approachable. This opening marks a significant evolution in FSM's identity, giving a solid foundation for growth not just in Frome but also extending to its other locations in Chippenham, Malmesbury, Swindon, Trowbridge, and Warminster. The move is seen as a pivotal step in the firm’s journey to strengthen ties within the community and further enhance its client services.