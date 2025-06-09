In a landmark legal victory, FS Legal, now operating as FS Litigation, has successfully secured a £1 million claim for John Levison against Medivet, a multinational veterinary conglomerate. The case revolved around an agreement made between Mr Levison and Medivet for the sale of Swanbridge Veterinary Group, stipulating that Mr Levison would receive £1 million if he maintained his employment until 31 May 2022. However, Medivet's refusal to pay, basing their denial on the claim that Mr Levison intended to leave before that date, led to the lawsuit.

This legal battle underscored the necessity of a holistic assessment of evidence, as highlighted by Paul Chaisty KC during the proceedings. The judge accepted that the principle set out in Gestmin SGPS v Credit Suisse (UK) Ltd was not merely a rule of law, but rather a guideline to ensure all evidence was weighed collectively. “It is so important to take into account all evidence, including witness statements and documents,” stated Kit Sorrell, Partner at FS Litigation, reflecting on the strategy employed in court.

The evidence presented by FSL, including both documentary and personal testimonies, illustrated the significance of a nuanced approach. The ruling was influenced by the understanding that personal recollections can hold more weight than documentary evidence, especially when memories remain vivid, as they were in Mr Levison's case, with events occurring less than three years prior.

Witnesses remembered intricate details from a critical meeting, including the physical environment and the actions taken, showcasing how spatial and visual memories can enhance recall. This detail underpinned the case’s fact-sensitive nature and helped solidify the claim against a well-resourced opponent, culminating in a triumphant conclusion for Mr Levison.

The meticulous preparation from FS Legal not only led to a favourable outcome but also demonstrated their commitment to understanding and presenting complex cases. This victory exemplifies their ability to navigate legal challenges effectively, affirming their position in the legal landscape. The case serves as a reminder of the depth of experience and capability held by FS Litigation, ensuring clients achieve just results in their legal endeavours.