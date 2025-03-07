Fried Frank welcomse new partner

Kathy O’Neill has joined Fried Frank as a partner in its global Antitrust and Competition Department, based in Washington, DC.

Kathy brings nearly 16 years of experience from the Department of Justice (DOJ)’s Antitrust Division, where she served as Senior Director of Investigations and Litigation, overseeing all civil antitrust enforcement. She previously led the Antitrust Division’s Transportation, Energy and Agriculture Section and was a trial attorney in the Telecommunications and Media Section.

Her expertise includes clearance of mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures, as well as investigations and litigation under federal and state antitrust laws. She also advises clients on antitrust compliance and training.

During her DOJ tenure, Kathy played a pivotal role in high-stakes antitrust investigations and litigations across industries including agriculture, airlines, banking, communications, energy, media, entertainment, and technology. With more than 20 years of government service, her experience also includes positions as assistant attorney general for the New York Attorney General’s Office and attorney advisor at the Federal Communications Commission.

Kathy’s extensive background in competition law and regulatory enforcement strengthens the firm’s ability to navigate complex antitrust matters, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the team.