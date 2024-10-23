This website uses cookies

Freeths 'woman with edge' winner announced

Julianne Ponan MBE wins Freeths' ‘Woman with Edge’ award at Manchester's prestigious Women of the Year event

Freeths recently announced Julianne Ponan MBE as the recipient of its ‘Woman with Edge’ award at the 42nd Women of the Year Awards and Luncheon in Manchester. Ponan, the founder and CEO of Creative Nature, was honored for her outstanding resilience and determination in overcoming challenges throughout her entrepreneurial journey. Freeths also recognized Sophie Pender, founder of the 93% Club, with a ‘highly commended’ award. The event, celebrating women across all sectors, attracted over 400 attendees.

Blink Payment