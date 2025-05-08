Recognised for its substantial contributions to high-profile cases, including the Post Office litigation, Freeths has demonstrated remarkable double-digit growth, with revenues exceeding £160 million. This accolade is particularly significant as it comes almost a year after the firm secured a similar title at the Legal Business Awards. City AM, marking its 20th anniversary, has established these awards as a premier event in the business calendar, showcasing the finest companies and leaders across the UK. Judges praised Freeths for its dedication and ongoing support for the victims of the Horizon scandal, a vital issue in the realm of justice. Senior Partner and London Office Managing Partner, Philippa Dempster (pictured) remarked “What a year for Freeths! This win is such an incredible achievement” reflecting the firm’s commitment to excellence. Since its launch in June 2013, the London office has evolved into a significant player within the firm, now boasting a vibrant team of 130 professionals, solidifying Freeths’ place in the heart of London’s business community.