Leading law firm Freeths has celebrated a remarkable achievement by securing three prestigious accolades at the Central and Eastern Business Insider Dealmakers Awards 2025. This success highlights the exceptional performance of the firm’s Milton Keynes Corporate team and underscores its commitment to excellence and innovation in the legal and business industries. These awards specifically recognise firms and individuals demonstrating outstanding performance in the region's corporate and dealmaking landscape.

Freeths was honoured in an unprecedented three categories: Corporate Law Firm of the Year, Deal of the Year (value over £50m), and International Deal of the Year. The awards highlight the team’s exceptional dedication to high-value, complex transactions and their unwavering client service commitment. The winning deal involved a significant due diligence exercise coordinated from Milton Keynes, with over 30 Freeths lawyers collaborating across various service lines and offices. This achievement is a testament to the firm’s remarkable teamwork and national reach.

Commenting on the team’s success, Managing Partner of Freeths’ Milton Keynes Jonathan Hambleton said “This is a brilliant achievement for the team and a real endorsement of the calibre, ambition and collaborative spirit we have here at Freeths. Securing three awards in one evening is a rare feat and speaks volumes about the hard work and dedication of everyone involved. These awards, which come so soon after our move to our new office space, send a strong message to the market about our continued momentum and commitment to excellence.”

With their recent accomplishments, Freeths continues to set a high standard in the corporate legal sector while strengthening its position in the market through commitment to delivering excellence in client service and teamwork