Leading law firm Freeths has announced its advisory role for Electric Land as the company embarks on a joint venture with Dais Energy Ventures, a renowned battery energy storage system (BESS) developer-operator. This collaboration aims to develop, build and operate an impressive 4GW of BESS projects in Germany. Electric Land has made a name for itself as a prominent investor in the energy market since its inception in 2015, focusing on freehold land for energy generation and storage across Europe, including areas such as renewables and reserve power generation.

Dais Energy Ventures plays a pivotal role in advancing energy system decarbonisation through energy storage solutions. Operating across various European markets, Dais is a fully integrated platform that focuses on the development, construction, and operation of energy storage technologies. This new partnership with Electric Land allows both companies to work in tandem, strategically deploying grid-scale BESS projects at carefully chosen sites in Germany. The initial project is anticipated to reach commercial operation next year, marking a significant milestone for both businesses.

At the forefront of Freeths’ involvement in this deal was Director Hannah Tessyman, who led the team that included Director Michelle Wilkinson and Associate Ryan Belcher. Reflecting on the partnership, Tessyman expressed her satisfaction by stating “It was a pleasure to advise Electric Land on its milestone partnership with Dais. This joint venture will allow the business to build out a substantial German pipeline, scale investment opportunities, and expand its international reach. We very much look forward to watching this relationship flourish, bringing new opportunities to the BESS market.”

Adding further insights, Nell Mueller-Shaw, Senior Legal Counsel at Electric Land, remarked “Hannah was a pleasure to work with and the Freeths team helped us efficiently lay the foundations for our exciting new strategic partnership in Germany.” Freeths has established itself as a leader in the Clean Energy sector, possessing one of the few UK teams dedicated to clean energy, waste, and sustainability law. The firm continues to expand its resources and expertise, with recent additions including Partner Rhianna Wilsher in Bristol, cementing its position as a key player in the rapidly evolving energy landscape.