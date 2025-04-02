Freeths supports BGP in HQ acquisition

Leading law firm Freeths has successfully assisted Bruce Gillingham Pollard with the lease of their new headquarters in central London. The new 4,500 sq ft office, located at 55 Wells Street, is set to offer BGP a modern and adaptable environment tailored to its expanding team and clientele. BGP is a prominent agency in the retail, restaurant, and leisure sectors, known for linking global brands with prime international locations, including prestigious sites such as The Royal Exchange and Brixton Market.

The transaction was spearheaded by Freeths Real Estate Partner Daniel Abrahams, who oversaw all legal matters associated with this significant investment. In reflecting on the collaboration, Abrahams said, “We are pleased to have assisted BGP, whom we work with regularly, with their new Central London HQ. I look forward to seeing it once they have completed their fit out and moved in. I am sure that they will make the space special.” This new headquarters is anticipated to enhance BGP's operations and foster their growth in a competitive market.