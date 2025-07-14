Leading law firm Freeths has recently advised on its second loan for Alpha Bank London Limited, securing a term loan of £38.5 million for a private client. This facility was executed through a collaborative effort between Freeths’ Real Estate and Finance teams, highlighting the firm's ability to navigate complex, multi-jurisdictional transactions. Alpha Bank London Limited, which operates as a UK subsidiary of Alpha Bank SA—the largest bank in Greece—has once again turned to Freeths for expert legal guidance.

The term loan allowed the business to secure a diverse portfolio that features over 23 commercial and residential properties, along with a fleet of motor vehicles. Given the borrowers are situated across multiple jurisdictions, the transaction also involved navigating a significant number of offshore corporate entities. This particular deal was part of a broader loan of £40 million, with Freeths acting on behalf of all lenders involved.

The Freeths team that managed this transaction was led by Partners Daniel Abrahams and Will Heywood, who were supported by Partners Craig Jones and Tim Foley, along with Director Ayesha Qayum and Managing Associate Frances Astbury. Senior Associates Sophie Moonshine and Richard Grant, as well as Associates Karkay Lee, Isabel Protheroe and Nicole Hendy, completed the team, ensuring the delivery of a successful outcome.

Commenting on the deal, Daniel Abrahams expressed his satisfaction, saying “We are pleased to have supported Alpha Bank, on this second transaction. A client with whom our teams work seamlessly to conclude complex and high value loans. This loan showcased the strength of our multi-disciplinary financing capabilities, including real estate and motor vehicles as security for the loan, showing our ability to be adaptable to client requirements.” This successful execution reinforces Freeths’ reputation for managing substantial financial dealings while meeting client expectations in a dynamic international landscape.