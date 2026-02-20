Leading law firm Freeths has made significant strides in Nottingham by expanding its Trusts, Estates and Tax (TeT) practice with the recent hiring of two senior associates. This move comes in response to a growing demand for specialised private client services in the East Midlands and represents Freeths’ continued commitment to enhancing the expertise available within its Nottingham team. Over the last year, the TeT practice has not only seen substantial growth but was also honoured as the Large Private Client Team of the Year at the British Wills and Probate Awards, underlining its leading status in the market.

The team is under the leadership of Director Rahul Kotecha, who works closely alongside fellow Director Marie Cooper. They have crafted a reputation for providing sound advice to high net worth individuals, business owners, and families dealing with intricate estate, succession, and tax planning issues. To further augment its capabilities, Freeths has recently welcomed Carly Harwood and Tom Newton as Senior Associates. Carly brings a wealth of experience in estate administration and planning, being known for her capacity to handle sensitive, high-value matters with diligence. Tom contributes a robust background in estate work, particularly in advising on international assets, enhancing the team’s ability to handle complex, cross-border estate planning.

In addition to these senior hires, Senior Associate Lizzie Connolly will be joining the TeT team and collaborating with Managing Associate Sarah Phillips on trust administration. With prior experience in the Court of Protection team, Lizzie adds valuable expertise in managing complex client relationships, which bolsters the team’s trust administration services. Carly is a full member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP), while Tom has completed all four STEP exams and is progressing towards full membership, highlighting their commitment to upholding professional excellence within the private client sector.

Rahul Kotecha remarked on the newcomers’ significance, noting “The expansion of our team marks an important milestone in the development of our private client offering in Nottingham. Carly and Tom bring an exceptional combination of technical knowledge, practical experience and a genuinely client focused approach. Their arrival further strengthens our ability to support our clients with increasingly complex succession, estate and tax planning needs.” Tom expressed his excitement by saying “I’m delighted to be joining Freeths’ Trusts, Estates and Tax team, which has an outstanding reputation for its expertise and the quality of its client service. Everyone has made me feel incredibly welcome from day one, and I’m looking forward to supporting our clients with their needs by continuing to provide clear and practical advice.”

The strategic appointments have established Freeths’ Nottingham TeT team as one of the strongest private client practices in the region, well-equipped to provide comprehensive support in matters of trust structuring, inheritance tax mitigation, wealth preservation, estate administration, and multi-generational planning