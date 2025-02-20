Freeths strengthens Social Housing team

Leading law firm Freeths has bolstered its national Social Housing offering with the appointment of Directors Lucy Richardson and Adele Scrivens. They join from EMW Law.

Lucy Richardson has over 13 years’ experience within the Real Estate sector, with her clientele comprising registered providers, property developers and house builders. She specialises in a wide range of residential development acquisitions, including option agreements, conditional contracts, promotion agreements, overage, complex title work and development agreements, as well as disposals.

Adele Scrivens’ background is in property development, with a particular focus on the social housing sector. She is well versed in advising housing associations on all aspects of development acquisition and has in-depth experience in the negotiation of land sale contracts, development agreements and accompanying planning obligations.

Together, they will work closely with recently promoted Partner and Head of Social Housing, Sarah Rowe, to expand the firm’s national capabilities within the sector.

Commenting on the appointments, Sarah Rowe said “The appointments of Lucy and Adele truly reflect the growth our team has seen over the last 18 months. After doubling our external client network, and continuing to grow internally, their appointments will allow us to develop our extensive offering

With the Labour Government recently announcing an ambitious plan for social housing, these strategic appointments will also help play a key role in helping clients adapt to the changes”

The appointments of Lucy and Adele follow a number of recent successes for the team including its recent appointment to CHIC’s legal framework.

Lucy Richardson continued “With new Homes England grant funding eagerly awaited, it’s a pivotal time for many and I believe Freeths is the right firm to help clients deliver new targets”

Adele Scrivens added “Freeths continues to go from strength to strength as one of the fastest-growing law firms in the UK and I am delighted to be working with such a committed and well-supported social housing team. I’m looking forward to playing a role in expanding its client base further and broadening the firm’s already well-established capabilities”