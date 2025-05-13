Leading national law firm Freeths has made a significant strategic move by appointing Partner James Dean in Bristol to spearhead the growth and development of its national pensions practice. Previously with Simmons and Simmons, James brings over 20 years of experience as a senior pensions lawyer, having provided extensive advice across various City and national firms on all facets of pensions law. His expertise encompasses pension scheme restructuring, pension change projects, mergers and acquisitions, regulatory matters, and central government pensions work.

James has played a pivotal role in numerous high-profile projects, including the management of a £300 million surplus allocation in a multi-employer pension scheme, implementing a Crown guarantee for a £1.5 billion pension scheme, and advising multiple government departments on managing multi-billion-pound pension liabilities. He is recognised as a leading partner in both the Legal 500 and Chambers and Partners legal directories, confirming his esteemed position in the industry.

This appointment comes as Freeths continues to ascend, recently being awarded Law Firm of the Year at the City AM Awards 2025. The firm's Employment, Pensions, and Immigration team has also expanded its national presence over the past year, contributing to a remarkable growth of 43% in this service line over the last four years.

Rena Magdani, Partner and National Head of Employment, Pensions and Immigration, remarked, “We are delighted to welcome James to the firm. He is a highly regarded pensions lawyer with a wealth of experience. His extensive expertise in pensions law and impressive track record will be an invaluable asset to our team and clients, perfectly complementing our commitment to providing outstanding legal services. We look forward to the valuable contributions he will make as we continue to enhance and grow our practice.”

James Dean stated, “Joining Freeths at such an exciting stage in the firm’s ongoing upwards trajectory, I am delighted to be spearheading the firm’s national pension offering as well as working with existing colleagues to expand the firm’s already excellent capabilities. With many challenges facing the industry as we continue to go through a period of great change in UK pensions, I look forward to helping clients navigate this as well as continuing to build the Freeths’ team.”