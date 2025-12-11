Freeths, a prominent name in the UK legal sector, has unveiled a strategic overhaul of its Restructuring & Insolvency (R&I) practice with the appointment of Graeme Danby as National Head of Insolvency and John Jeffreys as National Head of Restructuring. This restructured leadership highlights Freeths' commitment to enhancing its capabilities within the R&I landscape and solidifying its position as one of the UK’s top firms in this domain.

Danby and Jeffreys bring over 50 years of combined experience to their new roles, reinforcing Freeths’ stronghold in the traditional insolvency market. The firm has recently been recognised as the highest performing firm by claim volume in the Insolvency and Companies List, according to Solomonic’s Year in Review 2025, marking its success for the second consecutive year. Both leaders are expected to bolster the firm's focus on this core area while propelling the growth of its restructuring capabilities.

Graeme Danby has led Freeths’ Debt Recovery & Creditor Services team nationally and has over 12 years of specialisation in managing key relationships with insolvency practitioners across the UK. His extensive experience provides a robust foundation for his new role. John Jeffreys, who has nearly 30 years in the sector, has been instrumental in significant restructuring projects across various industries since joining Freeths over five years ago. His prior experience includes a partnership at DLA Piper, where he developed sector-specific knowledge in real estate, automotive, construction, and retail.

Commenting on his appointment, Graeme Danby said “I look forward to taking on this role and continuing to build on Freeths’ strong reputation in the insolvency market. Our focus remains on delivering exceptional service to clients while strengthening relationships with insolvency practitioners nationwide.” Meanwhile, John Jeffreys noted “By working closely with colleagues across the firm and our national clients, both Graeme and I will provide crucial support to clients navigating complex financial challenges and deliver critical commercial advice to all stakeholders supporting them in pressurised situations and working across disciplines to challenging deadlines. We are excited at the prospect of driving forward and continuing the growth of Freeths’ national offering.”

Freeths' national Restructuring & Insolvency team is positioned to provide specialist advice to a wide array of stakeholders, including insolvency practitioners, lenders, and corporate clients. This newly structured leadership is set to enhance the level of service and innovative solutions offered, addressing the demands of an evolving market and ensuring sustainability in challenging financial times.