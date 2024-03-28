Freeths strengthens intellectual property division with key patent hire

The firm, has fortified its intellectual property (IP) team with the addition of Richard Ellis as Director of Patents. Ellis, formerly with Murgitroyd, brings extensive expertise in safeguarding inventions and devising strategic patent solutions to the firm.

Ellis's background, which includes years of experience in research and development (R&D) before transitioning to patent law, equips him with a deep understanding of the inventive process. Over his 16-year career as a patent attorney, Ellis has amassed a diverse portfolio covering various industries, such as consumer goods, construction, medical devices, energy, automotive, aerospace, and telecommunications, spanning mechanical, electrical, electronic, and software patents.

His impressive track record includes collaborating with multinational giants like Nokia, Rolls-Royce, Arm, and Jaguar Land Rover, showcasing his ability to navigate complex IP landscapes and provide tailored solutions to clients.

At Freeths, Ellis will collaborate with Simon Barker, the National Head of Intellectual Property, to establish and expand a robust patent practice. This strategic move aims to position Freeths as a comprehensive provider of IP services, offering clients a full spectrum of intellectual property solutions.

Simon Barker lauds Ellis's appointment as pivotal to the firm's growth strategy, emphasising its role in enhancing client services and solidifying Freeths' position as a leading full-service IP practice. Ellis's wealth of experience is seen as a valuable asset that will contribute to the firm's continued expansion and national capabilities.

Richard Beverley, Managing Partner of Freeths Birmingham, highlights the significant strides made in bolstering the firm's Midlands offering, citing Ellis's recruitment as part of a broader initiative to attract top regional talent. Beverley expresses confidence in Ellis's ability to excel within the team, reinforcing Freeths' commitment to delivering exceptional legal services.

For Richard Ellis, the opportunity to join Freeths represents an exciting prospect. He expresses enthusiasm about leveraging his background in R&D and patent law to provide clients with invaluable insights and strategic guidance. Ellis is eager to collaborate with Freeths' multidisciplinary team, leveraging their collective expertise to deliver tangible value to clients by safeguarding and optimising their intellectual property assets.

In summary, Richard Ellis's appointment marks a significant milestone for Freeths as it fortifies its IP division with top-tier talent. His wealth of experience and client-focused approach align well with Freeths' commitment to delivering tailored solutions and exceptional service to clients across various industries. With Ellis on board, Freeths is poised to further strengthen its position as a leading player in the intellectual property arena.