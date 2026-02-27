Leading national law firm Freeths has announced the significant expansion of its Employment & Pensions team with the addition of seven new lawyers across six of its thirteen offices. This growth reflects the firm’s commitment to meeting rising client demand and showcases its reputation for delivering effective, commercially-focused legal advice on a wide range of workplace issues.

The expansion is spearheaded by Partner and National Head of Employment, Pensions & Immigration, Rena Magdani, who reports an impressive 50% growth in turnover over the past four years. The latest appointments come as UK employers prepare for an extensive overhaul of employment law, driven by the upcoming Employment Rights Act 2025. This legislation introduces sweeping changes to areas such as unfair dismissal, family-related leave, trade union regulations, zero-hour contracts, fire-and-rehire practices, workplace harassment, flexible working arrangements, and statutory enforcement.

The newly appointed lawyers include Melanie Stancliffe (Employment Partner in London), James Dean (Pensions Partner in Bristol), Russell Dann (Managing Associate in Oxford), and three associates: Alex Blackhall (Leicester), Erin Garnham (Leeds), and Rachel McLintock (Manchester). Arif Rahman also joins as an Associate in Leicester, further strengthening the team’s capabilities.

Looking towards the future, Freeths aims to bolster its national presence even more. As part of an overarching growth strategy, plans are underway to further expand the Employment, Pensions, and Immigration practice across all offices, ensuring that the team is well-equipped to handle the increasing demand for their services with exceptional expertise.

Rena Magdani shared her enthusiasm for the new additions, stating "I am delighted to welcome our seven new lawyers to the Team. This expansion reflects the unprecedented growth and demand for our services as employers grapple with a changing legislative landscape." She emphasised the firm’s dedication to investing in high-calibre employment and pensions expertise to ensure that clients receive strategic, first-class advice across the national network.

James Dean also expressed his excitement, mentioning "Freeths is a firm that is going places and I’m already proud to be a part of it." He commended the firm for its sustainable growth and commitment to its people, asserting that it stands out in the competitive legal market.

Melanie Stancliffe noted her satisfaction with joining Freeths, reflecting on the firm’s accolades through cases like the Post Office litigation and its collaborative culture. "It’s a truly collaborative place with excellent lawyers working to achieve the best outcomes for clients," she remarked.

Additionally, Russell Dan shared his positive experience, stating "I’m really happy to have joined Freeths, which has an excellent reputation in employment law." He looks forward to contributing to the ongoing success of the team, bolstered by the collaboration of experienced lawyers and supportive internal networks.

In conjunction with this expansion, Freeths is set to release the findings of its 2026 Employment Survey soon. This survey will explore emerging trends and challenges in the workplace, covering significant topics like diversity and inclusion, workplace sexual harassment, and the impact of technology and AI in HR practices.