Leading law firm Freeths has announced the appointment of Michelle Kirkland Elias as a Partner in their Corporate team located in Bristol. With over 15 years of experience, Michelle is known for her expertise in the international and hospitality sectors, alongside a broad background in consumer products and technology, media, and telecommunications. Her previous role was with CMS, where she built an impressive portfolio advising both UK and global clients on various complex corporate matters, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and corporate governance. Notably, her practice has a significant international aspect, guiding clients through intricate cross-border transactions and commercial arrangements throughout the UK and regions like Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Particularly strong in the hospitality and leisure sector, Michelle offers insight and advice on hotel-related matters and various hospitality businesses, such as branded residences and members’ clubs. She also assists investors and operators in managing the acquisition and disposal of assets and portfolios, ensuring adherence to management agreements and franchise contracts. Through her extensive experience, she addresses a full range of operational and strategic issues, including financing, refinancing, and restructuring assets, which supports brand expansion strategies as well.

Michelle’s recognition as a Key Lawyer in the Legal 500 2025 underscores her reputation in the sector. She was highlighted for her “first-rate legal capability, hard-working and highly collaborative” approach in facilitating deals across diverse stakeholders, which solidifies her credentials in this competitive field. Leon Arnold, Freeths’ National Head of Corporate, remarked on Michelle’s appointment, expressing confidence in her ability to contribute to the firm’s growing capabilities in the hospitality sector while furthering the Corporate practice’s expansion.

Michelle herself expressed enthusiasm for her new role, stating, “I’m thrilled to be joining Freeths at such an exciting stage in the firm’s growth. The strength and collaborative culture of the Corporate team really stood out to me, and I’m looking forward to contributing to the continued development of Freeths’ international practice.” She noted the increasing demand for cross-border and sector-focused advice, highlighting her commitment to supporting clients through their challenges in fast-moving markets.

Michelle's appointment occurs within a broader context of Freeths’ significant expansion in the Corporate arena, with several high-profile senior hires in the past six months, including Partner Zum Mohammed in London and Partner Louise Mahon in Scotland, reflecting the firm’s dedication to investing in outstanding talent to meet client needs.