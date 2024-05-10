Freeths strengthens Bristol presence with new office space at Aurora, Finzels Reach

Freeths, a dynamic and rapidly expanding UK law firm, has marked a significant milestone in its growth trajectory with the launch of its new office space in Bristol. Situated in the prestigious Aurora building at Finzels Reach, Counterslip, Redcliffe, the move underscores Freeths' commitment to providing top-tier services while fostering a culture of sustainability and wellbeing.

With an eye on accommodating its burgeoning team and facilitating future expansion, Freeths has secured over 8400 square feet of modern office space in the Aurora building. The decision to relocate was informed not only by the firm's exponential growth but also by its dedication to promoting a supportive work environment and sustainable practices.

Aurora, known for its exceptional sustainability credentials, boasts both BREEAM 'Outstanding' and LEED 'Gold Standard' certifications, aligning seamlessly with Freeths' ethos as a recently certified B Corporation (B Corp). This strategic move reflects Freeths' commitment to integrating sustainability into all aspects of its operations.

The timing of this relocation coincides with Freeths' recent achievement of being shortlisted for Law Firm of the Year at The Lawyer Awards 2024. Such recognition underscores the firm's unwavering focus on its people and clients, as well as its ability to attract and nurture top talent while maintaining a robust client base.

Adam Watson, Managing Partner of Freeths Bristol, expressed enthusiasm about the move, stating, "As an ambitious firm, we're excited to have upgraded to larger offices just a mere five years since launching in Bristol. Over the last 12 months, we have grown our team to more than 60 people who have all been instrumental in our successes, increasing turnover by over 24% over that period."

Watson continued, "The move is the start of a new era for us in Bristol and a strategic step forward. The contemporary space reflects our commitment to adaptability, collaboration, and sustainability."

Freeths' investment in its Bristol office space signals not only its confidence in the region's economic potential but also its dedication to providing exceptional service while upholding values of sustainability and wellbeing. As the firm continues to expand its footprint, its commitment to innovation and client-centricity remains unwavering.