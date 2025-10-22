Freeths, a prominent law firm in the UK, has played a pivotal role in advising the motorway services giant Welcome Break on a significant lease agreement with National Highways and the Department for Transport (DfT). This deal guarantees the future of eight vital service areas for the next 75 years, ensuring that Welcome Break can continue providing essential amenities to drivers along the UK's motorways. Welcome Break operates some of the busiest service areas in the country, accommodating over 85 million customers annually with its extensive facilities that include food outlets, fuel stations, rest areas, and electric vehicle charging points. The company employs over 6,000 people and is currently engaging in a substantial £400 million investment programme aimed at upgrading and expanding its services.

National Highways, a government-owned body, is tasked with the maintenance and improvement of England’s Strategic Road Network, which comprises the motorways and major A roads. The DfT plays a crucial role in setting transport policy and managing infrastructure across the UK, working closely with private operators like Welcome Break to enhance services for road users.

The new lease extension includes strategic locations along important motorways, such as Newport Pagnell on the M1, Corley on the M6, Woodall on the M1, Birchanger on the M11, Warwick on the M40, Membury on the M4, Keele on the M6, and Leicester Forest East on the M1. This deal not only assures Welcome Break of long-term security but also opens the door for investment in modern facilities, including the addition of 32 new ultra-rapid electric vehicle charging points at Leicester Forest East, which previously lacked such amenities.

Atiyya Khaliq, a Real Estate Partner at Freeths, led the team supporting Welcome Break throughout this transaction. She expressed her pride in the firm’s support of Welcome Break, stating, “We proud to have advised Welcome Break on this landmark agreement, which supports the future of key service areas and enables vital investment in EV infrastructure. As the UK’s largest B Corp law firm, Freeths is committed to driving positive environmental and social impact, so it’s especially rewarding to advise on a deal that supports the UK’s transition to cleaner transport and a more sustainable future.”

John Diviney, Chief Executive of Welcome Break, shared his enthusiasm for the lease extension, noting, “This lease extension is a major step forward for Welcome Break, enabling us to continue improving our network for millions of road users while significantly enhancing the EV charging experience. We’re grateful to Freeths for their support throughout this process - their guidance was key in helping us secure this long-term agreement with National Highways and the Department for Transport.”

With this landmark lease extension, both Freeths and Welcome Break aim to set a benchmark for future collaborations in enhancing travel experiences on the UK's motorways.