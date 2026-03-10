Freeths’ Restructuring and Insolvency team has once again proven its exceptional performance by being named the UK’s leading insolvency firm in Solomonic’s Year in Review 2025. This prestigious recognition builds upon the firm’s previous successes, as Freeths retained the number one position for two consecutive years. In an impressive display of activity, the firm issued 548 claims in the Insolvency & Companies List throughout 2025, more than double the 231 claims issued by the second-ranked firm.

This significant achievement highlights not only Freeths’ dominant position in the industry but also underscores the extensive work undertaken by the Restructuring and Insolvency team. The upward trajectory of claim numbers is evident, as the firm reported 402 claims in 2024, which was a continuation of its first-place status established in prior years with 365 claims in 2023 and 358 in 2022.

Graeme Danby, the National Head of Insolvency at Freeths, expressed pride in the team's success, stating, “Being ranked number one for several years in a row says a great deal about the strength of our team, the trust of our clients, and the consistently high standards we set ourselves as a national practice. I’m genuinely proud of what the team delivers.” This statement reflects the firm’s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

Freeths’ ongoing investment in its practices and its diversified expertise has allowed the firm to maintain a robust offering in the national Restructuring and Insolvency landscape. The team combines in-depth knowledge with broad experience, effectively advising a variety of stakeholders, including insolvency practitioners, lenders, corporates, and creditors, across both contentious and non-contentious matters. This comprehensive approach ensures that clients receive the legal support necessary to navigate complex insolvency issues effectively and optimally.

As Freeths continues to build on its established reputation and operational capabilities, the firm remains well-positioned to tackle emerging challenges in the insolvency arena, reinforcing its status as a leader within the sector.