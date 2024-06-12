Freeths relaunches in Liverpool with new office space

Over the past 12 months, the Liverpool team has grown by 50% and achieved year-on-year growth exceeding 30% since its launch in 2018. This expansion aims to accommodate future talent and foster further prosperity in the Liverpool City Region and beyond.

Freeths Liverpool has strengthened its team with strategic hires, including family law specialists Natalie Dickinson and Antonia Williamson from Brabners, and real estate finance specialist Sarah McGuinness from MSB. Additionally, Joei Chung was recently promoted to Director within the real estate team.

Andy Nichol, Managing Partner of Freeths Liverpool, commented, “Over the past few months, our existing Real Estate team has expanded, and we’ve also welcomed new colleagues who bring Family and Environmental law specialisms into the fold. Our growing team has an excellent dynamic, and we want to make the most of it by having the right space in which to collaborate and work, so we’re looking forward to everything the new office will bring.”

Freeths Liverpool is known for advising clients such as Lloyds Banking Group, Harworth Group, and JSM Company Group. As one of Freeths' 13 UK offices, the Liverpool office has expanded steadily over the last six years and has led the way with revenue growth in excess of 46% over the past 12 months.