Freeths named most active again

The annual review revealed that Freeths had 402 insolvency claims during 2024, surpassing its total of 365 in 2023, more than 100 claims above the second ranked firm. The claims included in these calculations included Insolvency Act Claims for Office Holders, Administration Appointments, CVA filings, and Winding Up Petitions.

National Head of Insolvency and Restructuring at Freeths, Joey Byrne (pictured), said "To achieve such strong results for the second year in a row demonstrates the strength and depth of the team’s capabilities following significant growth in the past 12 months, and deep-rooted client relationships. I would like to thank our clients for their ongoing support, and the trust they have in the firm."

Freeths’ continued growth in insolvency claims highlights its expertise in handling complex cases, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted adviser in the field. The firm’s strong client relationships and strategic approach have contributed to its leading position, with expectations of continued success in the coming years.