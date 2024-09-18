Freeths named law firm of the year

Leading national law firm Freeths has achieved a significant milestone by being named Law Firm of the Year at the esteemed Legal Business Awards 2024. This accolade is widely recognized as one of the highest honors in the legal profession, with the Legal Business team behind the respected Legal 500 publication.

Freeths has experienced remarkable growth, consistently posting double-digit revenue increases since 2015. The firm operates 13 offices, six of which have surpassed annual revenues of £10 million, demonstrating its successful organic expansion. Judges commended Freeths for its strategic development and impressive performance in a competitive market.

Karl Jansen, National Managing Partner of Freeths, expressed immense pride in the firm's achievement, stating, “We’re incredibly honoured and proud of this prestigious recognition which reflects the hard work and sheer dedication demonstrated by colleagues across our business over a number of years.” He emphasized that this award represents not only recent efforts but the sustained commitment of the entire team.

The firm’s success comes on the heels of a year filled with significant milestones. Notably, Freeths launched its first office outside of England in Glasgow in July 2023, marking an important step in its strategic expansion. Alongside this, several offices underwent renovations to enhance the experience for both staff and clients, aligning with the firm’s vision for continued growth.

Freeths’ dedication to justice was highlighted by the recent work of National Head of Dispute Resolution James Hartley, whose efforts were featured in a poignant ITV documentary. This documentary shed light on the Post Office scandal and has since led to a public inquiry, which aims to provide justice for over 550 affected Postmasters. Freeths is now advising these individuals as part of the Government’s Horizon Convictions Redress Scheme (HCRS), showcasing the firm’s commitment to supporting those wronged by flawed systems.

In summary, Freeths' recognition at the Legal Business Awards is a testament to its strategic growth, dedication to justice, and the hard work of its team over the years. The firm looks forward to continuing its upward trajectory while maintaining its commitment to its clients and social responsibility.