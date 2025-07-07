National law firm Freeths has announced the launch of its new planning practice in Birmingham, focusing on expanding their already prominent Planning and Environment Group. The firm has welcomed experienced planning professional Cairo Nickolls, who joins from Gowlings to lead this initiative. With over 12 years of experience, Nickolls has handled a variety of planning matters, including housebuilding, strategic land, industrial and logistics sectors, and regeneration. His portfolio includes advising developers, public authorities, and landowners, with special expertise in planning strategy, S106 agreements, and environmental impact assessments.

Notable projects led by Nickolls illustrate his keen insight into the industry. He has provided significant planning advice to Bloor Homes on large residential schemes throughout England and acted for Bellway Homes on various strategic initiatives at both local levels and appeals. Additionally, he has guided Mulberry Commercial Developments on large-scale industrial and logistics projects and has offered planning legal advice for one of the UK's largest regeneration efforts.

The Birmingham practice will be under the guidance of Paul Brailsford, who serves as Partner and National Head of Planning and Environment at Freeths. Brailsford commented on the timing of Nickolls’ appointment, noting that “Cairo’s appointment comes at a pivotal point for planning reforms across the UK and his wealth of experience will prove invaluable as we look to strengthen our offering.” He also highlighted the ongoing commitment to expanding their national planning capabilities, evidenced by previous hires such as Partners Chris May and Alison Ogley and Director Sarah Phillips. This team has positioned Freeths among the top 10 fastest-growing planning practices in the UK, according to the Planning Law Survey 2025.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Nickolls stated: “I am very much looking forward to working with Paul and the wider team, contributing to the success and growth trajectory it has demonstrated over the last few years in particular. I am excited to join Freeths’ market leading practice in order to deliver high-quality results for clients.”