Freeths launches new trusts, estates and tax offering in Birmingham

Hannah Turner brings over 12 years of experience specialising in estate and personal tax planning, estate administration, trust creation and administration, and court of protection matters. She has worked with a diverse range of clients, offering tailored advice on financial and personal matters.

In her new role, Hannah will collaborate closely with Partner and National Head of Trusts, Estates, and Tax Louise Lewis, as well as support the wider UK dispute team including Partners and Joint National Head of Private Client Services Mark Keeley and Sarah Foster. This strategic initiative aims to enhance Freeths’ private wealth team’s full-service capabilities.

Sarah Foster, commenting on Hannah’s appointment, expressed enthusiasm, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Hannah into our continuously thriving, expanding team. Through Hannah, we are excited to now be able to deliver bespoke private client advice directly into the Birmingham market.”

Mark Keeley highlighted Hannah’s extensive experience advising high-net-worth families and business owners on estate planning and succession issues, emphasising the valuable contribution she will make to the team.

Hannah Turner herself expressed excitement about joining Freeths and working alongside Louise Lewis and the national team to strengthen Freeths’ TeT offering in Birmingham, particularly in scenarios where the firm is appointed as an independent administrator or trustee, requiring close collaboration with the private client dispute resolution team to administer complex and challenging estates and trusts.

The establishment of this new regional practice further supports Freeths’ broader business growth strategy, reinforcing their presence and capabilities in Birmingham.

Freeths' launch of the new TeT offering in Birmingham underscores their commitment to expanding and enhancing their private client services. With Hannah Turner’s wealth of experience, the firm aims to provide comprehensive, tailored advice to clients in estate planning, trust administration, and related matters.

For further information, individuals are encouraged to contact Freeths directly regarding their trusts, estates, and tax services in Birmingham.