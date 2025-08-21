Freeths, a leading law firm, has announced the strategic appointment of Jake Mitchell as part of its continued expansion of family law services. By launching this new practice in Sheffield, the firm aims to enhance its family law presence in the Yorkshire region. Joining from Stowe Family Law, Jake brings over ten years of experience in various family law matters, including pre- and post-nuptial agreements, matrimonial finance, Children Act proceedings, cohabitation disputes, and domestic abuse protection.

Jake is also a member of the Young Resolution Committee, demonstrating his commitment to the future of family law through innovative and progressive approaches. His focus lies in helping clients navigate emotionally charged issues with the utmost sensitivity and clarity, ensuring that their long-term personal and financial interests are safeguarded.

Partner Mark Heppinstall, who will work closely with Jake in Leeds, commented on his appointment, saying, “We are thrilled to welcome Jake to the team – his appointment marks a significant step in expanding our family law offering throughout Yorkshire. His wealth of experience and commitment to progressive practice is perfectly aligned with our firm values, and I am confident he will play a key role in building our presence in the region.”

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Jake stated, “I am delighted to be joining Freeths at a time of exciting growth. This is a great opportunity to deliver compassionate, forward-thinking legal advice to clients, and I look forward to contributing to the firm’s continued success and innovation in the family law field.”

Freeths boasts a highly regarded national family law practice that provides comprehensive, successful advice covering all aspects of relationships, including divorce, cohabitation, surrogacy, fertility matters, and children’s issues.