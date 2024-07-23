Freeths introduces new oxford service line with two new hires

National law firm Freeths has announced the launch of its new Restructuring and Insolvency service line in Oxford with the appointment of Directors Caroline Benfield and Elizabeth Taylor, who join from Wright Hassall.

With a combined experience exceeding 40 years, Caroline Benfield and Elizabeth Taylor bring extensive expertise in both contentious and non-contentious insolvency matters, covering personal and corporate cases. Their work includes handling complex issues for Trustees in Bankruptcy, Liquidators, and Administrators, as well as representing secured and unsecured creditors in enforcement actions and defending directors against Insolvency Act claims and disqualification proceedings.

In their new roles at Freeths, Benfield and Taylor will leverage their substantial experience to build and expand the firm's Restructuring and Insolvency practice in Oxford, working closely with the national team to integrate and grow this new service line.

Joey Byrne, Partner and National Head of Restructuring and Insolvency at Freeths, commented on the appointments: “Caroline and Elizabeth’s arrival comes at a pivotal time as we expand our team across the UK. Their depth of experience will be crucial in establishing and strengthening our new Oxford offering, supporting our broader growth strategy.”

Caroline Benfield expressed her enthusiasm: “I am excited to join Freeths at a crucial moment for our economy, particularly with the new government in place. I am confident that Elizabeth and I will contribute significantly to the firm’s success in the region.”

Elizabeth Taylor added: “I am eager to enhance Freeths’ national capabilities through this new service line. Our goal is to deliver high-quality, impactful service to a broader client base, reinforcing the firm’s strong reputation.”