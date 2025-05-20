Top 50 law firm Freeths is leading the charge in securing interim compensation for sub-postmasters whose confidential information was compromised in a significant data breach by the Post Office. The breach involved the leakage of personal information pertaining to 555 claimants from the Horizon scandal, including names and addresses, when the Post Office mistakenly published an unredacted settlement document on its website last year. This document remained publicly available until it was removed following media scrutiny in June 2024.

Freeths’ dedicated data protection team swiftly responded by issuing a letter of claim for their affected clients and collaborating with other legal representatives of the sub-postmasters. While negotiations are ongoing, lawyers for the Post Office have confirmed that the majority of those impacted will receive substantial interim compensation. Will Richmond-Coggan, Freeths’ Partner and Head of Data Breach Litigation, stated "We welcome the progress we have made with this case but there is still a long way to go to recognise the devastating impact of this breach for those affected."

In addition to supporting its own clients, Freeths has generously shared its expertise with other firms to create a united front for all sub-postmasters affected. The law firm has successfully secured an admission of breach from the Post Office, which has agreed to provide interim compensation without the need for individual claims, thus leaving the door open for further claims in the future. These payments have already been distributed to most of the affected sub-postmasters.

Freeths has a strong track record, having acted for its clients in the landmark High Court victory that exposed one of the largest miscarriages of justice in Britain, resulting in the quashing of numerous wrongful convictions. Their commitment extends to representing sub-postmasters within the GLO ex gratia compensation scheme and those wrongfully convicted under the Horizon Convictions Redress Scheme.

Moreover, Freeths has recently begun advising victims under the newly established HSS Appeals Scheme. This initiative aims to assist postmasters who were not convicted but suffered losses due to Horizon failures after settling with the Post Office without legal counsel. Freeths is encouraging all eligible parties to reach out for assistance in reviewing their settlements to ensure fair compensation.

With its national Dispute Resolution team now regarded as one of the best in the UK, Freeths is unwavering in its commitment to securing justice for sub-postmasters affected by the scandal. Those in need of guidance can contact the firm via OverTurnedConvictionTeam@freeths.co.uk or hssappeals@freeths.co.uk