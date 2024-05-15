Freeths facilitates Lavazza Professional's acquisition of SV24-7 Vending

Led by Corporate Partner Francis Dalton and Associate Shivani Fakey, the Freeths legal team ensures a smooth transaction, garnering praise from Lavazza for their expertise and efficiency.

Freeths, a renowned national law firm, has played a pivotal role in facilitating Lavazza Professional UK Limited's acquisition of Stirlingshire Vending (Scotland) Limited, operating as SV24-7 Vending. The strategic move aims to enhance Lavazza's position as a leading provider in the vending and coffee machine sector, leveraging SV24-7's extensive experience and renowned services.

Lavazza Professional, a subsidiary of Luigi Lavazza S.p.A., an esteemed Italian coffee products manufacturer, seeks to expand its market presence through this acquisition. SV24-7 Vending, a family-owned business based in Alloa, Scotland, boasts over six decades of expertise in the vending industry, offering a range of vending and office coffee services, including fully managed "Micro Markets."

The transaction was expertly managed by the corporate team at Freeths, with Corporate Partner Francis Dalton at the helm, supported by Associate Shivani Fakey. Their collective efforts ensured a seamless acquisition process, allowing Lavazza Professional to strengthen its foothold in the market swiftly and efficiently.

Commenting on the successful deal, Francis Dalton expressed his satisfaction, highlighting the strategic significance of the acquisition for Lavazza Professional's market expansion. He commended Lavazza's vision and collaborative approach throughout the process.

Jai Popat of Lavazza Professional echoed Dalton's sentiments, praising the expertise and professionalism exhibited by the Freeths team. Popat lauded their patience, practical advice, and efficient execution, emphasizing their integral role in facilitating the transaction.

With the acquisition poised to bolster Lavazza Professional's portfolio and market reach, both parties anticipate fruitful collaboration in the future. The seamless execution of the deal underscores Freeths' commitment to delivering exceptional legal services and fostering successful business ventures in the corporate landscape.