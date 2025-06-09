Leading law firm Freeths has continued its strategic national expansion by appointing Partner Marcus Devanny to its award-winning real estate team. Devanny joins from Shoosmiths and will operate from the highly regarded Oxford office. With over 20 years of legal experience, he has established a respected practice representing institutional landlords, corporate investors, and occupiers. His expertise encompasses disposals, acquisitions, lettings, and property advice during corporate transactions.

Marcus is consistently ranked among the leading lawyers in the Legal 500, focusing on occupier clients, international asset management, and landlord investment portfolios. He routinely spearheads high-profile strategic real estate transactions both nationally and internationally. His strengths include advising institutional landlords and corporate occupiers on the acquisition and management of real estate portfolios, international portfolio management, and co-counselling with global law firms.

Joining him at Freeths is Senior Associate Becky Staunton, also from Shoosmiths. Together, they will collaborate closely with the Oxford real estate team and Darren Williamson, the National Head of Real Estate, to deliver exceptional services and support the strategic expansion of Freeths’ real estate offerings.

Partner and Head of Oxford Real Estate Patrick Whetter remarked that “We are delighted to welcome Marcus and Becky to our ever-expanding team. As the firm continues along its consistent, upwards growth trajectory, the wealth of experience that they bring will complement our strategy and enhance our renowned high-quality service delivery for our clients across the UK, and internationally.”

Expressing his enthusiasm for the role, Marcus Devanny stated that “I am extremely pleased to be joining Freeths during such an exciting period of growth, and recognition for its outstanding dedication to its clients and people. I am very much looking forward to contributing to the firm’s ongoing success and assisting with the delivery of quality legal advice, to both new and existing clients.”

The addition of Marcus and Becky highlights Freeths’ commitment to enhancing its real estate team, following multiple lateral hires in 2025, including partner Stephen Crook who recently joined the firm's Manchester office.