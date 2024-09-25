Freeths expands real estate team

National law firm Freeths has expanded its Real Estate team by appointing Paul Lloyd as a new Partner. Paul, who joins from Gowling WLG, brings over a decade of experience, specialising in high-value sales, acquisitions, and developments across sectors like logistics, offices, and student accommodation.

During his time at Gowling WLG, Paul advised on some of the UK’s most notable real estate deals, including the sale of two major industrial estates totaling 7 million sq. ft. and the acquisition of land for a 1 million sq. ft. data center. His expertise extends to advising on complex transactions such as mergers and large-scale portfolio acquisitions.

Darren Williamson, Partner and National Head of Real Estate at Freeths, emphasised the significance of Paul’s hire, noting that his arrival comes as the firm continues to grow, following a recent commendation for Law Firm of the Year at The Lawyer awards. Paul’s addition will further enhance the firm’s service to its clients in the commercial property sector.

Paul expressed his excitement about joining Freeths, citing the firm’s full-service capabilities, impressive client portfolio, and strong commitment to colleagues and culture. He also highlighted the firm’s B Corp rating and numerous recent accolades as key factors in his decision to join.

Freeths continues to grow as one of the fastest expanding law firms in the UK, with Paul Lloyd’s appointment expected to play a crucial role in strengthening its Real Estate team and supporting its future growth.