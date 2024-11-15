Freeths expands private client team in East Midlands

The firm has welcomed five new team members and promoted several senior staff to enhance its private client services in the region.

Director Rahul Kotecha, appointed to lead the East Midlands service line, and Marie Cooper, promoted to Director, are central to this expansion. This growth comes after a year of success for Freeths, having been named Law Firm of the Year at the Legal Business Awards 2024, following strategic growth.

Rahul Kotecha said, "As we reflect on our expansion over the last 12 months, it creates a real sense of excitement as we plan ahead... We are looking forward to continuing to expand our offering as we settle into the changes of a new Government."

The TeT team at Freeths provides expert advice on business and succession planning, inheritance tax, wills, trusts, and estate administration.