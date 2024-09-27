Freeths expands IP practice in Bristol

Freeths, a national law firm renowned for its comprehensive intellectual property (IP) and media services, has announced the establishment of a new intellectual property practice in Bristol, led by the recent appointment of Dan Cahill as Managing Associate. Joining from Ashfords LLP, Cahill brings over 12 years of experience in the field, specialising in trade marks and intellectual property rights both in the UK and internationally.

As a Chartered Trade Mark Attorney, Cahill’s expertise spans various areas, including UK, European, and International trade mark protection, portfolio management, and design protection. His extensive experience also encompasses copyright issues, where he has provided guidance to high-profile clients across diverse sectors such as fashion, e-commerce, food and drink, entertainment, and technology.

Simon Barker, Head of Intellectual Property and Media at Freeths, expressed enthusiasm about Cahill’s appointment, highlighting his diverse experience and its potential to enhance the firm's service offerings. Barker stated, “Dan strengthens our team’s full-service capabilities, enabling us to provide excellent service to our clients across the UK and abroad.”

Cahill’s addition comes shortly after the firm appointed Richard Ellis as Director of Patents, further solidifying Freeths as a full-service provider of intellectual property services. Adam Watson, Managing Partner of Freeths Bristol, emphasised the firm’s commitment to supporting both new and existing clients in the region, underscoring the strategic importance of Cahill’s role.

“I am absolutely delighted to join Freeths’ excellent IP and Media team,” Cahill remarked. He is eager to collaborate with Barker and contribute to the growth of the Bristol office, addressing the increasingly complex landscape of intellectual property law.

With this strategic hire, Freeths is poised to enhance its position in the Bristol market, further solidifying its reputation as a leader in the IP sector. The firm’s focus on expanding its capabilities aligns with its growth strategy, promising to deliver comprehensive and tailored services to clients navigating the complexities of intellectual property.